Insider Selling: Hydropothecary Corp (THCX) Insider Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Hydropothecary Corp (CVE:THCX) insider Sebastien G. St-Louis sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total transaction of C$464,400.00.

Hydropothecary Corp (CVE THCX) opened at C$3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.58 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45. Hydropothecary Corp has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$5.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THCX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hydropothecary from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Hydropothecary in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

