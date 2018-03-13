Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Mark A. Emmert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.37. 321,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,472. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $11,429.30, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

