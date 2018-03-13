Insider Buying: Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Chairman Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,971,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,520,375.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 1,671,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.29, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $246.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETM shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $6,318,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths. It focuses on station-related digital platforms, which allow for audience interaction and participation, and integrated local digital marketing solutions and station events.

