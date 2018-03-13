Insider Buying: Arctic Star Exploration Corp (ADD) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) Director Patrick Edward Power purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.
Patrick Edward Power also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 8th, Patrick Edward Power purchased 20,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.
Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.46. Arctic Star Exploration Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.38.
Arctic Star Exploration Corp. is a junior natural resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company has diamond and Niobium/rare earth properties in North America. Its properties include Stein Property, T-Rex property, Triceratops property and Redemption project.
