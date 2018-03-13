Innogy (IGY) PT Set at €31.00 by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGY. Commerzbank set a €36.50 ($45.06) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €38.30 ($47.28) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.08 ($42.08).

Shares of Innogy (ETR IGY) opened at €38.39 ($47.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21,490.00 and a P/E ratio of 18.46. Innogy has a 1-year low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 1-year high of €42.68 ($52.69).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It primarily operates through three segments: Grid & Infrastructure, Renewables, and Retail. The Grid & Infrastructure segment operates electricity and gas distribution grids in Germany and Eastern Europe with a length of approximately 574,000 kilometers serving approximately 16 million power and 7 million gas customers.

