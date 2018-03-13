Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Stake Raised by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 142.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 101,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ingevity from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Ingevity to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Ingevity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of Ingevity Corp ( NGVT ) opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,428.71, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.94 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

