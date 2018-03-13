Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Receives $104.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.36.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE IR) traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 116,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $77.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $22,397.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

In other news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 210,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $18,583,646.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $142,881.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,380 shares of company stock valued at $24,889,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,144,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,874,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,825,000 after buying an additional 70,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,631,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,225,000 after buying an additional 761,576 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,144,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,799,000 after buying an additional 88,528 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

