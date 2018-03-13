InfuSystem (INFU) to Repurchase 1,000,000 Shares

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares on Tuesday, March 13th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN INFU) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 17,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,821. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.15. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp bought 64,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc is a provider of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other sites of care. The Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates pump service and repair Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

