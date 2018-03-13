Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Industrias Bachoco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2606366855486 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3,058.00, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.88. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V. (Bachoco) is a holding company. The Company owns and manages over 1,000 facilities, organized in approximately 10 production complexes and over 60 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Bachoco operates through two segments: poultry and others.

