Independent Research set a €89.00 ($109.88) target price on STADA Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €74.40 ($91.85) price target on shares of STADA Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Commerzbank set a €66.25 ($81.79) price target on shares of STADA Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.40 ($91.85) target price on shares of STADA Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €73.49 ($90.73).

Get STADA Arzneimittel alerts:

Shares of STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ) opened at €86.36 ($106.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5,370.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04. STADA Arzneimittel has a fifty-two week low of €53.41 ($65.94) and a fifty-two week high of €90.24 ($111.41).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/independent-research-reiterates-89-00-price-target-for-stada-arzneimittel-saz.html.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidine naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Pantoprazole for stomach ulcer/reflux; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Enalapril for high blood pressure indications.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA Arzneimittel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.