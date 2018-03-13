Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,254,027 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 15th total of 28,394,408 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,664,285 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days. Currently, 29.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,630.00, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 20,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares in the company, valued at $31,049,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 40,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $689,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,588,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,729 shares of company stock worth $1,342,589. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 27.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Immunomedics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins.

