IG Group (IGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $831.50

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 831.50 ($11.49) and last traded at GBX 818.50 ($11.31), with a volume of 1079657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($11.05).

A number of analysts have commented on IGG shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 697 ($9.63) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on IG Group from GBX 650 ($8.98) to GBX 920 ($12.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 771.67 ($10.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $3,020.00 and a PE ratio of 1,549.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 9.69 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company’s segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options and execution only stockbroking.

