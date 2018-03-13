Ichor (ICHR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ichor earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9029599576202 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Ichor (NASDAQ ICHR) opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $750.61, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 5.30. Ichor has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,690 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $122,409.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 35,650 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $908,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

