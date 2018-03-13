Hydrogenics (HYGS) PT Set at $10.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HYGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Hydrogenics (HYGS) opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.77. Hydrogenics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 million. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.54% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hydrogenics by 639.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hydrogenics by 241.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 100,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 70,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hydrogenics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,060,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 188,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corp is a Canada-based firm, which designs and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology, and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. The Company’s segments are Onsite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based in Oevel, Belgium and develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling and renewable energy storage markets.

