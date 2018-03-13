Hyatt Hotels (H) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

News stories about Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.6185282608987 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Hyatt Hotels ( H ) opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,440.00, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $344,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,486.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

