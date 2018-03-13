Hush (HUSH) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00018063 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $13,905.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00875157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.03174880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00038317 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00235349 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00083183 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00639752 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 3,410,088 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.