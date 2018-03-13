Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Short Interest Down 35.6% in February

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,147,306 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the February 15th total of 18,872,682 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,979,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,670.00, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

