Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.19

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Humaniq has a market cap of $31.75 million and approximately $628,850.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002130 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00910003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003138 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010905 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00113145 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00212074 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.co . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. It is not possible to buy Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

