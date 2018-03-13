Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.18 ($92.82).

Shares of Hugo Boss (ETR BOSS) opened at €69.56 ($85.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,900.00 and a P/E ratio of 20.76. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a 12-month high of €81.34 ($100.42).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

