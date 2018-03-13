HubSpot (HUBS) & Q2 (QTWO) Financial Comparison

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -13.49% -19.34% -9.87% HubSpot -10.57% -16.27% -5.19%

This table compares Q2 and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $193.98 million 10.28 -$26.16 million ($0.63) -75.32 HubSpot $375.61 million 11.62 -$39.71 million $0.24 480.21

Q2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HubSpot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Q2 has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Q2 and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 5 7 0 2.58 HubSpot 0 4 12 0 2.75

Q2 presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $92.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.60%. Given Q2’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than HubSpot.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Q2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Q2 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HubSpot beats Q2 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels. Its platform provides a single point of management enabling RCFIs to deliver targeted experiences, including tailored rights, features and branding to account holders. Its cloud-based solutions and common platform provide its RCFI customers with a view of account holder access and activity across devices and channels. Its solutions include Q2online, Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, Q2 Corporate, Q2 SMART, Q2mobility Application, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2themes, Q2clarity, Centrix Dispute Tracking System (DTS), Centrix Payments I.Q. System (PIQS), and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System (Exact/TMS).

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses. These integrated applications include social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, e-mail, sales productivity, customer relationship management (CRM), analytics and reporting. The Company’s products include HubSpot Marketing, HubSpot CRM and HubSpot Sales. The Company offers Professional Services and support. It offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its software platform and inbound marketing methodology to transform how their business attracts, engages and delights customers.

