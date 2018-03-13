Hubbell (HUBB) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of Hubbell (HUBB) opened at $125.08 on Monday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,924.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Chairman David G. Nord sold 12,076 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $1,615,285.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 4,692 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $636,188.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,149.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

