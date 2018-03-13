HPM Partners LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

HPM Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 15.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 44.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 140,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE TGT) opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38,316.44, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $656,664.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $294,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners set a $77.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

