HPM Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

HPM Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,350.00 and a PE ratio of 15.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $152.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

