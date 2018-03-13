HomeAway (AWAY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about HomeAway (NASDAQ:AWAY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HomeAway earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 44.3246814022932 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

About HomeAway

HomeAway, Inc (HomeAway) operates an online marketplace for the vacation rental industry. The Company has vacation rentals, with sites representing over one million paid listings of vacation rental homes in approximately 190 countries. In addition to its online marketplace, the Company offers software solutions to property managers through its HomeAway Software for Professionals and Glad to Have You products.

