Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hoegh LNG Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 48.2316926211103 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE HMLP) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 136,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,216. The company has a market cap of $345.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.81%.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

