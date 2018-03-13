Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 15th. Analysts expect Histogenics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Histogenics (NASDAQ HSGX) opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Histogenics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Histogenics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Histogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Histogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/histogenics-hsgx-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace. The Company’s product candidate, NeoCart utilizes various aspects of regenerative medicine platform to develop a tissue implant intended to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.