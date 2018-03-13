Highwoods Properties (HIW) Upgraded to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HIW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE HIW) opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.14 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.46%. equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

