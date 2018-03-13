Heska (HSKA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSKA. Raymond James Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heska in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Heska in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley set a $93.00 price objective on Heska and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Heska from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Shares of Heska (HSKA) opened at $76.93 on Friday. Heska has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $557.26, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Heska had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Heska will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heska by 115.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 15.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heska by 96.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Heska by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

