Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Receives $81.20 Average PT from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC ) traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. 467,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,370. The firm has a market cap of $10,517.29, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

