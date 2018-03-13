ValuEngine cut shares of HENNES & MAURITZ (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURITZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HENNES & MAURITZ from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get HENNES & MAURITZ alerts:

Shares of HENNES & MAURITZ (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23,881.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.87. HENNES & MAURITZ has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

HENNES & MAURITZ (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. HENNES & MAURITZ had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. analysts expect that HENNES & MAURITZ will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/hennes-mauritz-hnnmy-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

HENNES & MAURITZ Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, jewelry, scarves, hats, belts, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; hair styling, body care, and make-up accessories; and homeware accessories for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and childrens room.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURITZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURITZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.