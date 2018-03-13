HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.28 Per Share (HENKY)

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $9.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.97.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA ( HENKY ) traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The company has a market cap of $33,316.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The companys Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

