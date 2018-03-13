HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.28 Per Share (HENKY)

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $9.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.97.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The companys Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.
Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.