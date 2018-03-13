Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 161,381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 63.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,030,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 784,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,201,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,048,000 after buying an additional 615,917 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $2,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 123,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc ( NYSE HLX ) opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.11, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $163.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

