HeidelbergCement (HDELY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeidelbergCement from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

HeidelbergCement (HDELY) opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $20,178.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

