Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Director Kurt Saylor Sells 22,500 Shares

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $1,250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kurt Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

On Monday, March 5th, Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,197,225.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,199,700.00.

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ HTLF) opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.00, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Heartland Financial USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/heartland-financial-usa-inc-htlf-director-kurt-saylor-sells-22500-shares.html.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.