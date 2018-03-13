Head to Head Contrast: Kate Spade & Co (KATE) and Francesca's (FRAN)

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE: KATE) and Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kate Spade & Co alerts:

97.9% of Kate Spade & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Francesca's shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Kate Spade & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Francesca's shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kate Spade & Co and Francesca's’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kate Spade & Co N/A N/A N/A $1.10 16.81 Francesca's $487.19 million 0.38 $42.00 million $0.71 7.30

Francesca's has higher revenue and earnings than Kate Spade & Co. Francesca's is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kate Spade & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kate Spade & Co and Francesca's, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kate Spade & Co 0 9 0 0 2.00 Francesca's 0 6 1 0 2.14

Kate Spade & Co presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Francesca's has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.92%. Given Francesca's’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Francesca's is more favorable than Kate Spade & Co.

Profitability

This table compares Kate Spade & Co and Francesca's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kate Spade & Co 0.44% 1.11% 0.43% Francesca's 5.52% 23.19% 13.64%

Risk and Volatility

Kate Spade & Co has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca's has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Francesca's beats Kate Spade & Co on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kate Spade & Co Company Profile

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. It operates through three segments. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America. The KATE SPADE International segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in international markets, which operates principally in Japan, Asia (excluding Japan), Europe and Latin America). The Adelington Design Group segment primarily consists of exclusive arrangements to supply jewelry for the LIZ CLAIBORNE and MONET brands. In addition, the Adelington Design Group segment serves J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. (JCPenney) through exclusive supplier agreements for the LIZ CLAIBORNE and MONET jewelry lines. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 98 the United States Specialty Retail Stores; 35 Foreign Specialty Retail Stores; 65 the United States Outlet Stores; 17 Foreign Outlet Stores, and 54 Concessions.

Francesca's Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website. The Company offers apparel, such as dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates. The Company provides jewelry, such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. The Company offers accessories, such as handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches and hair accessories. The Company provides gifts, such as fragrance, candles, bath and body, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish and miscellaneous items. The Company operates its boutiques under the francesca’s brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Kate Spade & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kate Spade & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.