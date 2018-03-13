Head to Head Contrast: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) & Prana Biotechnology (PRAN)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) and Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Prana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals -1.18% -1.94% -0.50% Prana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Prana Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $507.66 million 13.53 -$5.96 million $0.80 68.48 Prana Biotechnology $100,000.00 234.96 -$5.68 million ($2.38) -1.11

Prana Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Prana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ionis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Prana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Prana Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Prana Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 2 5 6 0 2.31 Prana Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.29%. Prana Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Prana Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prana Biotechnology is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prana Biotechnology has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prana Biotechnology beats Ionis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners. The Akcea Therapeutics segment includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (Akcea Therapeutics). Akcea Therapeutics is focused on developing and commercializing volanesorsen and other clinical-stage drugs for serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company is developing volanesorsen to treat two severe and rare, genetically defined diseases, familial chylomicronemia (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL). The Company offers SPINRAZA, a Generation 2.0+ antisense drug.

Prana Biotechnology Company Profile

Prana Biotechnology Limited is a development-stage medical biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying cause of degeneration of the brain focusing on Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders. The Company’s lead product candidates are PBT2 and PBT434. The Company’s lead drug candidate PBT2 is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases. The Company also has advanced a drug candidate for Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders (PBT434) and brain cancer (PBT519), which are in pre-clinical toxicology testing. Its other applications for its therapies include certain cancers, age-related macular degeneration, Motor Neuron disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (the human variant of Mad Cow disease), and a range of orphan neurodegenerative disorders.

