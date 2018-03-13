HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Obseva (OBSV)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

“EDELWEISS Blooming Next Quarter; Reiterate Buy Stock Data Intraday 03/09/2018 Price $14.00 Exchange NASDAQ Price Target $27.00 52-Week High $15.81 52-Week Low $5.00 Enterprise Value (M) $409.2 Market Cap (M) $520 Public Market Float (M) 13.4 Shares Outstanding (M) 37.1 3 Month Avg Volume 35,780 Short Interest (M) 0.03 Balance Sheet Metrics Cash (M) $110.8 Total Debt (M) $0.0 Total Cash/Share $2.99 Book Value/Share $2.84 EPS Diluted Full Year – Dec 2016A 2017A 2018E 1Q (0.22) (0.58) (0.45) 2Q — (0.61) (0.44) 3Q (0.30) (0.59) (0.51) 4Q (0.51) (0.48) (0.51) FY (1.40) (2.25) (1.92) 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 MAR- 17 J UL- 17 NOV- 17 MAR- 18 2 1.5 1 0.5 0 Vol. (mil) Price Financial results reported—net loss in-line with forecast. This morning, ObsEva S.A. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OBSV. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Obseva from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Obseva ( OBSV ) opened at $13.75 on Friday. Obseva has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $510.55 and a PE ratio of -6.31.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Obseva by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 260,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC lifted its stake in Obseva by 834.2% in the third quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 1,401,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 1,251,343 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Obseva in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC lifted its stake in Obseva by 66.7% in the third quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

Obseva SA is a Switzerland-based company active in the pharmaceutical and medical research sector. The Company develops oral compounds to treat women’s reproductive health conditions from conception to birth. Its pipeline includes three product candidates: OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist intended for the treatment of endometriosis (phase 2b of clinical trials) and uterine fibroids (phase 3 of clinical trials); Nolasiban (OBE001), an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist undergoing phase 3 of clinical trials, with the potential to inhibit uterine contractions at the time of embryo transfer, thereby enhancing embryo implantation during assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2 alpha (PGF2a) receptor antagonist designed to control preterm labor (phase 2a of clinical trials).

