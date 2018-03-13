HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ ACER) opened at $18.16 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $133.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/hc-wainwright-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-acer-therapeutics-acer.html.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, formerly Opexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Its late-stage clinical pipeline includes Edsivo (celiprolol) and ACER-001.

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.