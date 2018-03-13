HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ ACER) opened at $18.16 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $133.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics Inc, formerly Opexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Its late-stage clinical pipeline includes Edsivo (celiprolol) and ACER-001.
