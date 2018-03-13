HC Wainwright Analysts Give Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) a $23.00 Price Target

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been given a $23.00 target price by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ZYNE) opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.88, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 5.06.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Rapp bought 15,000 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

