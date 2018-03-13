HC Wainwright Analysts Give ImmunoGen (IMGN) a $18.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of ImmunoGen (IMGN) opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,493.19, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.17.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 67,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $736,083.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,787,003.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $228,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,633. 6.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in ImmunoGen by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 210,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 10,906,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

