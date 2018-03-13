HBK Investments L P Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

HBK Investments L P cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,540 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 319,160 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 550,217 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 349,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6,230.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,299 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $17,045,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 38.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,341 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 99.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13,003.76, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Citrix Systems had a positive return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the cloud computing company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Mark M. Coyle sold 2,500 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $222,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,098,185.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

