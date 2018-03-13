HBK Investments L P Has $14.23 Million Position in Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD)

HBK Investments L P lessened its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 679.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 656,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,643,000 after acquiring an additional 572,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,971,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2,430.00, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Buffalo Wild Wings has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $165.70.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato bought 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.60 per share, with a total value of $148,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $157.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Buffalo Wild Wings Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

