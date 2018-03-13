Hartree Partners LP Grows Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Hartree Partners LP grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,966 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for about 4.0% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $619,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $1,549,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,097 shares of company stock worth $4,461,619 in the last 90 days.

Warrior Met Coal Inc ( HCC ) opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,558.04 and a PE ratio of 3.35. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hartree Partners LP Grows Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/hartree-partners-lp-grows-holdings-in-warrior-met-coal-inc-hcc.html.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.