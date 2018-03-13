Hansteen (LON:HSTN)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 145 ($2.00) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

HSTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.85) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.80) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 138.40 ($1.91).

Get Hansteen alerts:

Hansteen (HSTN) opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.28 and a P/E ratio of 1,540.00. Hansteen has a 1 year low of GBX 115.40 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.90 ($2.04).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hansteen (HSTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/hansteen-hstn-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt.html.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.