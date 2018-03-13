Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,189.00, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/hanseatic-management-services-inc-increases-stake-in-grand-canyon-education-inc-lope.html.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.