Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 4,008 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3,206.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $78,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,265.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,383,512.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,403.58, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.31. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

