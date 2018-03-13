Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,952 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 104,286 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 92,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hallador Energy Co ( NASDAQ:HNRG ) opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.02, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hallador Energy Co has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is an oil and gas exploration company focused on developing coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, is engaged in coal mining in the state of Indiana serving the electric power generation industry. Its projects include Carlisle Mine, Ace in the Hole Mine, Oaktown 1 Mine, Oaktown 2 Mine and Bulldog Mine.

