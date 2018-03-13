Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 176,825 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 984,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 42,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPOR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Williams Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CFO Keri Crowell sold 16,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $194,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Moore sold 118,494 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $1,440,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,253 shares of company stock worth $1,839,219. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,961.06, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.95 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Gulfport Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

