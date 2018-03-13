Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) and Archrock (AROC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Gulf Island Fabrication pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Gulf Island Fabrication pays out -1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Archrock pays out 192.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication -26.17% -15.44% -12.56% Archrock 2.39% -2.31% -0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Archrock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $171.02 million 0.76 -$44.76 million ($3.00) -2.90 Archrock $794.66 million 0.84 $18.95 million $0.25 37.60

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication. Gulf Island Fabrication is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gulf Island Fabrication and Archrock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A Archrock 0 5 3 0 2.38

Archrock has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Archrock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archrock is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Archrock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Archrock beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (Gulf Island) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a fabricator of steel platforms and other specialized structures for customers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It also performs onshore and offshore construction and fabrication services for customers in the marine industry. Its primary activity is the fabrication of offshore drilling and production platforms and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas and marine industries, including jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms, hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, piles, wellhead protectors. It conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, which include Gulf Island, L.L.C.; Gulf Marine Fabricators, L.P.; Gulf Island Marine Fabricators, L.L.C.; Gulf Island Shipyards, L.L.C.; Dolphin Services, L.L.C.; and Dolphin Steel Sales, L.L.C.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: contract operations and aftermarket services. The contract operations segment primarily provides natural gas compression services to meet specific customer requirements. The Company provides contract operations services, including the personnel, equipment, tools, materials and supplies to meet its customers’ natural gas compression needs. The aftermarket services segment provides a range of services to support the compression needs of customers, from parts sales and normal maintenance services to full operation of a customer’s owned assets.

