Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

In other Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by obtaining exposure to the equity markets and utilizing a covered call strategy, which will follow a rules-based methodology.

